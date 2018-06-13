Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan grace IIFA 2018 press meet
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- In Jharkhand's Godda, two people lynched for 'stealing' buffaloes; four arrested
- CitiesAAP dharna LIVE: Hundreds of Kejriwal supporters protest at LG house; Raj Niwas surrounded by police wall
- UIDAI pushes back rollout of face recognition facility for Aadhaar authentication to August 1
- Karnataka: Congress tally rises to 79 with victories in Jayanagar, RR Nagar
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain sack national coach Julen Lopetegui before start of World Cup
- EntertainmentFire breaks out at Deepika Padukone's building, the Padmaavat actor is safe
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War becomes the fourth film to cross $2 billion worldwide
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a date night, see photos
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the cynosure of all eyes at BCCI Awards 2018
- Sports'We are not going to take Afghanistan lightly'
- SportsEngland vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming
- Salah races to be fit for Egypt's opener
- TechnologyFIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: Top five apps to stay updated with live streaming, scores and highlights
- TechnologyRedmi Y2 to Oppo RealMe 1: Top mobiles under Rs 10,000 with Face Unlock
- TechnologyApple will ban developers who collect, share users' contact information
- LifestyleExpress Recipes: Cook this Jowar Daliya Upma for a nutritious start to the day
Advertisement