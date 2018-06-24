1 / 10

Thailand is drenched in Bollywood's love. The stars have descended in the state and are all ready to set the stage on fire. But before we see their on-stage chemistry with the audience, some actors have been sharing photos and videos giving us perfect insight into the event. In one of the shared stills, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor and designer Kunal Rawal are posing for Karan Johar. (Photo credit: IIFA/Twitter)