Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had set hearts racing with their first appearance together in 2008’s Bachna Ae Haseeno. But only after Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013 did the two really work their magic on audiences. The former real-life couple even won many hearts with the kind of professionalism they showed in dealing with their break-up during the shoot of the film. Their chemistry as Ved and Tara in 2015’s Tamasha also made them one of the most loved pairs on screen. (Express Archive Photo)