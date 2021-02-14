Latest news
- It Begins With Us: A romance bloomed in the shadow of the 1992 Bombay riots
- Love and Other Words: A same-sex couple's fight to getting married, legally
- Stand By Me: Defying caste diktats in Haryana’s heartland for a life together
- Why govt brought new Act in 2020 despite having legislated a model contract farming law in 2018
- PM Modi's parasite reference has deeply hurt farmers, say farm body leaders
- ‘Dushyant’s resignation is in my pocket, can give it right now if it solves anything’, says Ajay Chautala
- Punjab: Kisan Morcha to give Rs 2000 to each farmer lodged in jail after R-Day violence
- Asad Durrani's new book is a thinly-fictionalised account of the Pakistani deep state
- Kanwar Grewal releases new version of protest song
- If possible frame policy to decide parole on the spot: HC to Punjab
From Amitabh-Rekha to Prabhas-Anushka, 31 on-screen couples who changed the language of loveFebruary 14, 2021 8:00:12 am
Best of Express
- Hydel projects ban: 2 yrs ago, PMO set tough green rules but Rawat saw red
- Express Impact: Bihar sets up 10 teams to check testing data
- EntertainmentPLAYLIST: Bollywood's evergreen Valentine's Day songs
- TrendingYashraj Mukhate gives musical twist to 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend, video breaks the internet
- TrendingInd vs Eng: Virat Kohli's bewildered expression after he's dismissed for a duck triggers meme fest
- SportsIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 2 | LIVE
- SportsIndia vs England: Bowled through the gate
- OpinionQuintessential andolanjeevi in the first half of 20th century was, without question, Mahatma Gandhi
- All you need to know about the second dose of Covid vaccine, starting today
- LifestyleGluten intolerance: Everything you need to know
- Technology5G phones in India: A list of best 5G smartphones starting at Rs 19,999