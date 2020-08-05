11 / 15

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! was nominated for 15 Filmfare Awards and went on to win five trophies - best film, best director for Sooraj Barjatya, best actress for Madhuri Dixit, best screenplay for Sooraj Barjatya and a special award for Lata Mangeshkar for her song, "Didi Tera Devar Deewana". (Photo: Express Archive)