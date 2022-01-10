Must Read
- Manindra Agrawal: 'By middle of March, third wave likely to be more or less over'
- Siddharth issues clarification over 'derogatory' Saina Nehwal tweet, NCW demands action
- SC agrees to hear plea on hate speeches made at ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar
- High Unemployment — The common factor in poll-bound states
- Explained: The politics of Uttar Pradesh, over the years
- ‘Abusive call’: Kotak plans legal action against fintech firm founder
The man behind the actor: Meet Hrithik Roshan @ 48January 10, 2022 6:14:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesSAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets interim bail in drug case
- Minorities in India 'being targeted by extremist groups': Pak PM
- EntertainmentVikram Vedha first look has Hrithik Roshan on wrong side of the law, see photo
- EntertainmentBob Saget and the legacy of TV's best dads, Danny Tanner and 'future' Ted Mosby
- TrendingBritish journalist criticises plus-size mannequin in workout outfit, gets schooled on fatphobia
- TrendingShashi Tharoor's 'word of the day' is anocracy and this is what it means
- SportsCourt clears Novak Djokovic to play in Australian Open
- SportsHow Dhoni's advice to Virat could help Pant
- OpinionWhat GDP data says about economy, its influence on budget priorities
- The politics of Uttar Pradesh, over the years
- Lifestyle'Deltacron': Know about the new Covid-19 strain that combines Delta and Omicron
- TechnologyRoblox: Everything to know about this gaming platform