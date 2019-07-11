Entertainment Gallery Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and others attend Super 30 screening Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to hit the screens on July 12. Ahead of the release, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai. The makers of Super 30 organised a special screening in Mumbai on July 10. The screening was attended by many celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon among others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Super 30 director Vikas Bahl marked his presence at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon watched the Hrithik Roshan film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani looked gorgeous as she walked in for Super 30 screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez at the screening of Hrithik Roshan’s film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff, who is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in a YRF project, attended the screening of Super 30. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nitesh Tiwari spotted at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal clicked at the screening of Super 30.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)