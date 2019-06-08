Entertainment Gallery Super 30: Hrithik Roshan is a determined and ingenious tutor Super 30 trailer released on June 4. Ever since then, the film has crossed 33 million views on YouTube, garnering rave reviews for Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik Roshan film Super 30 has created a lot of buzz ever since the trailer released on June 4. The film trailer has crossed 33 million views on YouTube. In the film, Hrithik Roshan portrays the real-life story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician best known for his Super 30 programme, which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002. The trailer received mixed reviews. While the audience hailed Hrithik Roshan's performance, a few questioned his diction and even suggested other actors who could have convincingly pulled off the role. Super 30 marks Hrithik Roshan's first film after 2017's Kaabil. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. Super 30 has been directed by Vikas Bahl.