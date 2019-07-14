Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone, Arjun Kapoor and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan promoted Super 30 in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny leone
Sanjay Kapoor family

Sanjay Kapoor and family dropped by Anil Kapoor’s home in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay kapoor

Arjun Kapoor posed with uncle Sanjay Kapoor. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani snapped at the Kapoor residence. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anshula Kapoor

We spotted Anshula Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's house. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt visited Mahesh Bhatt's office. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar spotted at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

