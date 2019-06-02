Entertainment Gallery Have you seen these photos of Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others? Hrithik Roshan shared the new poster of his upcoming film Super 30. Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a photo of Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat. From Super 30's new poster to Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo, here's what celebrities posted on their respective social media handles today. Hrithik Roshan shared the new poster of Super 30 on Instagram. He announced that the trailer of the film will be out on June 4. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram) Ali Abbas Zafar shared a behind-the-scenes still from Bharat. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring late actor Sridevi along with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a good time in California. The actor shared a photo on Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Kartik Aaryan gave a glimpse of the fan following he enjoys. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shared a cute photo of herself and husband Anand Ahuja. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Tabu shared a photo of herself with Shilpa Shetty and captioned it as, "May the years and life never diminish our madness. ️" (Photo: Tabu/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor is enjoying "midsummer madness." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)