Amy Jackson is welcoming her 28th birthday in Seychelles. In a long note, she mentioned, "Just to ‘simply’ wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing. To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing. If you opened your eyes today and took another breath - you’re winning!! With everything that’s happening across the world right now... just to LIVE another day is truly a gift!! I’m going into my 28th year on this planet with a whole new perspective and a heart filled with gratitude anddddd I’m gonna start with this little rain dance!! Yes it’s p*ssing down on my birthday and there’s not an ounce of sun to be seen BUT on the plus side, the plants are happy" (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)