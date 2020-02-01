Budget Live
- Budget 2020 LIVE updates: Govt announces creation of 5 new smart cities
- Union Budget Explained LIVE UPDATES: Govt to introduce new education policy soon
- Budget 2020 Market Live Updates: Indices turn rangebound; agriculture-related stocks gain
- Budget 2020 Income Tax Slabs and Rates LIVE Updates: Over 60 lakh taxpayers added in the last 2 years, says Sitharaman
- Union Budget 2020 highlights: 'Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education'
Celebrity social media photos: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and othersPublished: February 1, 2020 3:11:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- How the government plans to reboot the economy with this budget
- Explained: Why LIC divestment is a big, bold decision but will need a law change first
- EntertainmentBollywood box office: Tanhaji continues to mint money in fourth week, Jawaani Jaaneman opens well
- EntertainmentShabana Azmi returns home, expresses gratitude to well-wishers
- TrendingHow China is using drones to scold mask-less civilians, patrol streets during coronavirus outbreak
- TrendingBudget 2020 reactions live updates: Here is what people are expecting from the upcoming budget
- SportsAus Open 2020 Women's Singles Final, Sofia Kenin vs Garbiñe Muguruza Live Updates
- Sports'Unfit' Pandya ruled out of Tests against New Zealand
- OpinionIncitements by BJP leaders aim to polarise society, create violent identities — not just win elections
- Coronavirus a public health emergency; what does WHO declaration mean?
- LifestyleBudget 2020: Rakhigarhi to Hastinapur, know about the archaeological sites set to be developed
- TechnologySpike in mobile banking malware, WhatsApp too vulnerable: Check Point