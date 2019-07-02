Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Hrithik Roshan, Neha Sharma and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Sharma, Tony Kakkar and Vijay Varma among others.

hrithik roshan with mrunal thakur photo

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur promoted their upcoming film Super 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

hrithik roshan promotes super 30

Hrithik Roshan will play mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

neha sharma

Neha Sharma celebrated the success of her music video "Dheeme Dheeme". (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tony kakkar

The song was sung by Tony Kakkar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mandira bedi

Mandira Bedi clicked at Farmer's cafe in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

vijay varma

We spotted Vijay Varma in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

