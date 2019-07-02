Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Hrithik Roshan, Neha Sharma and others Today's edition of celeb spotting features Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Sharma, Tony Kakkar and Vijay Varma among others. Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur promoted their upcoming film Super 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan will play mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Sharma celebrated the success of her music video "Dheeme Dheeme". (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The song was sung by Tony Kakkar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mandira Bedi clicked at Farmer's cafe in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Vijay Varma in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)