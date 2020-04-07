3 / 8

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback photos on social media. This one is from her school days when she became the Head Girl of her school. Taapsee captioned the photo, "Ok so this one is another MAJORRRR throwback which makes me partly proud n partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true. One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that’s y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should! Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don’t think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture 🏻‍♀️ #MajorThrowback #Archive #QuarantinePost." (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)