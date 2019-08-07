J Om Prakash’s funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and others pay last respects to Bollywood filmmakerhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/hrithik-roshan-maternal-grandfather-funeral-amitabh-bachchan-dharmendra-5885311/
J Om Prakash’s funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and others pay last respects to Bollywood filmmaker
Apart from producing and directing films, J Om Prakash also served as the President of the Film Federation of India. His funeral was attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.