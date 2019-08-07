J Om Prakash’s funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and others pay last respects to Bollywood filmmaker

Toggle Menu Sections
Apart from producing and directing films, J Om Prakash also served as the President of the Film Federation of India. His funeral was attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and Bollywood filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday. The funeral was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium. A host of celebrities were seen attending the funeral of the filmmaker. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh had earlier tweeted, "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .." (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan at the funeral. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dharmendra paid his last respects to J Om Prakash. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan's elder son Hrehaan Roshan at the funeral. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

"My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti," Deepak Parashar said via Twitter. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Khan and wife Zarine Katrak spotted at the funeral. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

