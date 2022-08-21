5 / 10

Sanjay Dutt posted the photo and wrote, "I am delighted to have joined hands with my brother Reza Ashtarian – Biryaniwalla and Co. (Chain of Restaurants) for pan India, and all the International markets (UAE, GCC, and the West). An incredibly massive plan to open 100+ BWCO Outlets all over the World! #RezaAshtarian #BiryaniwallaandCo." (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)