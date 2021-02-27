Latest news
- Explained: The caracal, a favourite of royals, now critically endangered
- Will stand by you for all honest decisions: PM to financial sector
- Simply Put: The Sri Lanka-Pakistan tango
- Hardik Patel Interview: ‘I believe people of Gujarat do not like BJP, but they do not vote for Congress because it is not aggressive’
- Deep Sidhu claims tried to pacify crowd at Red Fort, court asks police to unearth ‘true picture’
- ‘Video footage shows no gunshot, protesters didn’t let us help victim’
- Delhi Riots: One year later, the next of kin
- UN rights envoy talks about farm protests, India hits back
- Sexual harassment allegations cannot be brushed under carpet: SC
- Elections 2021 schedule: Bengal to vote in 8 phases, Assam in 3; results on May 2
Hrithik Roshan arrives at Mumbai Police Commissioner office for fake email ID case, see photosFebruary 27, 2021 1:53:52 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAmid pandemic, India’s first digital village faces teething problems in digitisation
- PM Modi inaugurates India's first toy fair, pushes for use of less plastic
- EntertainmentSalman Khan, Katrina Kaif take part in customary puja for Tiger 3 at YRF, film to go on floors in March
- Entertainment'We love digital distribution because it democratises filmmaking': Russo Brothers
- TrendingAI-generated hands perfectly recreate movements by professional pianists
- TrendingWatch: Dog 'sings' Star Wars theme song, gets love from Luke Skywalker himself!
- Sports'Test match batsmen should be able to handle turn or the straighter ones'
- Explained: The mystery of falling to a straighter one on a turning track
- OpinionWho gets to decide what is legitimate free speech, Govt or Big Tech?
- Pune overtakes Bengaluru, now second worst hit city after Delhi
- LifestyleIrrfan Khan’s son Babil trolled for doing 'makeup like a girl'; read his response
- TechnologyRaegr Arc M1700 MagFix review: The wireless juice-up hub