Action thriller War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film at the ticket counters. The actioner on its first day, collected Rs 53.35 crore and on the second day, it earned Rs 24.35 crore. To celebrate the massive success of their film, actors, Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani Kapoor along with the film's director Siddharth Anand, talked to the media in Mumbai. Scroll to see photos from the success meet of War. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)