7 / 10

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo of Vayu and Anand Ahuja earlier and wrote, "My two Leos. My whole 🌍 . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. 🧿 #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023." (Photo: Anand Ahuja/Instagram)