How Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur responded as fans breach security
February 20, 2023 16:21 IST
Bollywood stars enjoy the immense love of their fans but a few also breach their privacy and get too close for comfort. Recently, we saw how Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur's fans breached security around the actors.
After the special screening of the new Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager in Mumbai, actor Aditya Roy Kapur was seen visibly uncomfortable after a female fan tried to kiss him several times.
In a video shared online by a paparazzi account, the fan can be seen trying to approach Aditya for a kiss twice. The actor maintained a safe distance from her, but she ended up kissing his hand anyway.
Ranbir Kapoor too faced a situation recently when a fan eluded his security. Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a college event as part of promotions for his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar where the incident happened.
A clip showed how a fan suddenly breached Ranbir’s security and climbed onto the stage and grabbed the actor. While Ranbir was taken by surprise as his security moved in, he handled the moment with grace. The actor hugged the emotional fan before they were made to move away from the stage.
Akshay Kumar was at a promotional event for his upcoming film Selfiee in Delhi when a fan tried to come close to him.
While Akshay’s security pushed the person away, the man fell during the melee and the actor had to step in. Akshay went and hugged the man and had a word with him.