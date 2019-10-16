Entertainment Gallery Inside Housefull 4’s ‘Promotion on Wheels’ The entire cast of Housefull 4 including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey kicked off the promotions on a Mumbai-Delhi bound train. Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 became the first film to book a train for the film’s promotion. This is a part of Indian railways' new scheme to allow trains to be booked for promotional activities. Other Housefull 4 actors including Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunkey Pandey boarded the special train from Mumbai to Delhi along with Akshay. The team interacted with the media on board and even posed for shutterbugs. (Photo:Varinder Chawla) The promotional activity comes under the IRCTC initiative called “Promotion on Wheels”, special trains will be made available for promotion and publicity of art, culture, films, television programmes, sports etc. (Photo:Varinder Chawla) Talking about promoting films on the train, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, “I’m extremely delighted to hear about this great Initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience.” (Photo:Varinder Chawla) Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh added, "Houseful 4 is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of Houseful 4 and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25th." (Photo:Varinder Chawla) According to a press release issued by the IRCTC, the train will pass through several states and important districts such as Surat, Vadodara and Kota. (Photo:Varinder Chawla) Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise and has been directed by Farhad Samji. (Photo:Varinder Chawla) As per reports, its story revolves around reincarnation, spanning over a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. Housefull 4 releases on Diwali weekend, October 25. (Photo:Varinder Chawla)