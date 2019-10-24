Entertainment Gallery Housefull 4 screening: Stars party in their pyjamas Housefull 4 stars came together for a special screening of the film. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey were seen with their family members. Housefull 4 stars and its makers hosted a special screening of the film for their friends and family on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar came with son Aarav, while Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen arriving. A few others made it for the screening too. Interestingly, most of the guests were dressed in their pyjamas. Scroll to see all the photos. Akshay Kumar and son Aarav at Housefull 4 special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon came with her family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Kharbanda was all excited. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde also arrived with her family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh was clicked arriving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Chunky Pandey was seen with daughter Ananya Panday at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharad Kelkar came with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar for the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)