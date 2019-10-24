Housefull 4 screening: Stars party in their pyjamas

Housefull 4 stars and its makers hosted a special screening of the film for their friends and family on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar came with son Aarav, while Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen arriving. A few others made it for the screening too. Interestingly, most of the guests were dressed in their pyjamas. Scroll to see all the photos.