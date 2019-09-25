Toggle Menu Sections
Housefull 4: Meet the charactershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/housefull-4-posters-akshay-riteish-bobby-6027552/

Housefull 4: Meet the characters

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and others share their character posters.

Housefull 4 posters

The makers of Housefull 4 on Wednesday shared posters of the upcoming comedy film, which revolves around the theme of reincarnation.

akshay kumar in housefull 4

Akshay Kumar introduced his character Rajkumar Bala and the reincarnated avatar Harry.

akshay kumar in housefull 4

"Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer," Akshay mentioned in a tweet.

riteish deshmukh in housefull 4

Calling his characters different sides of a coin, Riteish Deshmukh introduced himself as Bangdu Maharaj and Roy.

riteish deshmukh in housefull 4

Ritesh tweeted, "Ek sikke ke do pehlu, Roy aur Bangdu Maharaj! Kya modh legi inki kahani janiye."

bobby deol in housefull 4

Bobby Deol plays Dharamputra, a warrior, in Housefull 4.

bobby deol in housefull 4

Bobby will also be seen as Max, a hairdresser.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android