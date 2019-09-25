Entertainment Gallery Housefull 4: Meet the characters Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and others share their character posters. The makers of Housefull 4 on Wednesday shared posters of the upcoming comedy film, which revolves around the theme of reincarnation. Akshay Kumar introduced his character Rajkumar Bala and the reincarnated avatar Harry. "Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer," Akshay mentioned in a tweet. Calling his characters different sides of a coin, Riteish Deshmukh introduced himself as Bangdu Maharaj and Roy. Ritesh tweeted, "Ek sikke ke do pehlu, Roy aur Bangdu Maharaj! Kya modh legi inki kahani janiye." Bobby Deol plays Dharamputra, a warrior, in Housefull 4. Bobby will also be seen as Max, a hairdresser.