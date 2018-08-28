1 / 16

Web series Home, starring Supriya Pilgoankar, Annu Kapoor and Amol Parashar, will start streaming on ALTBalaji from August 29. But before that, Balaji Telefilms’ head honcho Ekta Kapoor hosted a special screening in Mumbai which saw Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana Kumra, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vivek Dahiya and Karan Kkundra among others in attendance. Scroll to see all photos.