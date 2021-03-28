1 / 17

Amid a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC has banned Holi celebrations in the city. And most likely, no pictures from Bollywood's famous Holi parties would make the rounds. So let us look back at those times when the Hindi film stars celebrated this festival of colours with full zest at parties hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Shabana Azmi.