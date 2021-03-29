1 / 10

Holi 2021: The festival of colours is here with Bollywood and TV celebs making the most of occasion. Given the rise in COVID-19 cases, most have kept the celebration low key with just close family. They also took this as a chance to share throwback to some happy Holi memories. Scroll down to see all photos of Bollywood and television actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, Divyanka Tripathi and many others celebrating Holi this year.