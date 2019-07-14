Hobbs and Shaw world premiere: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba attend

Fast and Furious spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had its world premiere in Los Angeles. The film’s promos and trailers have promised an action-packed movie with lots of humour. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular roles of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, the movie features Idris Elba as the villain, Brixton Lore. Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan has written the story. Vanessa Kirby plays the role of Shaw's sister Hattie Shaw. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)