Hobbs and Shaw world premiere: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba attend

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby attended the world premiere of Fast and Furious spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in Los Angeles. The film releases on August 2.

Fast and Furious spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had its world premiere in Los Angeles. The film’s promos and trailers have promised an action-packed movie with lots of humour. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular roles of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, the movie features Idris Elba as the villain, Brixton Lore. Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan has written the story. Vanessa Kirby plays the role of Shaw's sister Hattie Shaw. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs and Jason Statham's Shaw team up to fight Idris Elba's Brixton, a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist with superhuman strength. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hobbs & Shaw is Elba's entry into Fast and Furious franchise. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elba with his family -- his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and daughter Isan Elba. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jason Statham with his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Vanessa Kirby, known for playing Princess Margaret in Netflix series The Crown, at the event. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jason Statham gets photos clicked with fans. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2. (Photo: Hobbs & Shaw/Twitter)

