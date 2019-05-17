Entertainment Gallery Hina, Priyanka, Kanagana and Deepika grab spotlight at Cannes Film Festival 2019 Indian celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut among others are at Cannes Film Festival 2019. While Nick Jonas joined wife Priyanka Chopra at Cannes, Hina Khan unveiled the first look of her short film Lines on Friday. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, dazzled fans with her multiple looks for the day. Not far behind was Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut. Scroll to see the latest photos of Bollywood celebrities at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Day time.. play time. #Cannes2019". (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Nick Jonas has joined wife Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut is ready for another day at Cannes 2019. (Photo: Frozen Pixel Studios/Instagram) Hina Khan unveiled the first look of her short film Lines on Friday. Deepika Padukone dazzled fans with her multiple looks for the day. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone is a vision in white. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone is at Cannes for an international beauty brand. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Sharing the photo, Deepika Padukone wrote, "day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white" (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone made her Cannes debut in 2010.