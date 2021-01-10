6 / 10

Mohan Babu M tweeted, "My heartfelt wishes on the birthday of my well-wisher, friend and a Great Legendary Singer whom India takes pride from, Shri. K.J.Yesudas. His care and love meant a lot to me since Gruha Pravesham (1982), in which he sang first song for me. That blockbuster ran for 25 weeks." (Photo: Mohan Babu M/Twitter)