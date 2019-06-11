Entertainment Gallery Hina Khan’s workout routine will inspire you to hit the gym Actor Hina Khan is inspiring fans to head to the gym by showing off her workout routine on Instagram. The actor shared a few photos on her social media accounts. Be it heavy rains or scorching heat, nothing can stop Hina Khan from working out. The actor, who is back in Mumbai after her picturesque trip to Europe, has been sharing photos and videos of her time at the gym. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) The actor shared this photo on Instagram and captioned it as, "I go where I feel the most alive #Gym #LetsStayFit #MyGymSwagger #FitGirl #LetsBurnIt #HinasWorkOutStories" (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) In another photo, Hina Khan can be seen doing some shoulder exercise. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan has perfect lat pulldown posture. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) We cannot miss her perfect gym mirror selfie and the post-workout glow on Hina Khan's face. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) In another post, we got to know that Hina Khan hates cardio as much as we do. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan recently made her debut appearance at the Cannes film festival. She followed it up with a European vacation with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)