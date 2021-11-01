MUST READ
- COP26 Summit Live Updates
- 'Talibani, communal': Adityanath, Owaisi, Mayawati slam Akhilesh over Jinnah remark
- Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s eyes give sight to four youths
- Prakash Jha to Dabur to mangalsutra: MP’s Home Minister gets them to fall in line with his hardline
- Editorial: Virat Kohli’s defence of Shami breaks a silence
Hina Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan: 10 photos you should not miss todayUpdated: November 1, 2021 6:33:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- ‘Can’t impose blanket ban on firecrackers’: Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC order
- Why GST collection has surged, what it indicates
- EntertainmentHow Sanjay Leela Bhansali found his muse in Aishwarya Rai: 'Our hands met, our eyes met, there was fire in her eyes'
- EntertainmentJai Bhim review: Suriya delivers a powerful film on discrimination
- TrendingStoreowner's thoughtful gesture to make gay customers feel included wins praise
- TrendingTom Hanks surprises US couple by ‘gatecrashing’ their beach wedding
- SportsLIVE | T20 World Cup, England vs Sri Lanka
- SportsHow India's batsmen failed to play bravely against New Zealand
- OpinionIndia’s electoral democracy and the Hindutva chalk circle
- How Pandya call will decide India's fate at World T20
- LifestyleKarisma Kapoor looks 'bold and bright' in this Kanchipuram silk sari
- TechnologyCrypto over gold on Dhanteras? Why GenZ and millennials are thinking different