Have you seen these photos of Hina Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Madhuri Dixit?

From Hina Khan at Cannes 2019 to Hrithik Roshan's selfie, scroll to see all the photos shared by stars on social media.

Hina Khan is at the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "🌸 #Cannes2019 #Interviews #ItsWorthIt." (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Here are some more photos of Hina Khan at Cannes. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @madhuridixitnene! You've always been a wonderful co-star & an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I’ll cherish forever. Here’s to many more! May you stay timeless, fabulous & glamorous as always! Lots of love & light!" (Photo: Anil Kapoor/ Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh shared a birthday wish for Madhuri Dixit. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuri ji @madhuridixitnene - May you forever brighten the silver screen- Keep Smiling. Happiness, Good Health & Love always." (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/ Instagram)

Anupam Kher captioned the photos, "Happy birthday dearest @MadhuriDixit !!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. It has been a pleasure knowing you. Both, as an actor and as a person. They have stopped making people like you." (Photo: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday @madhuridixitnene , you’ve always been my favourite and I’ve learnt so much by watching you do your amazing thing. But most importantly I’ve learnt to be gracious and kind from you. Also thank you for chatting with me non stop and answering all my questions patiently.. ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo with the caption, "#BlackAndWhiteStories Don't let your past affect your present or future 😌." (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

Lisa Haydon posted her latest photo on Instagram. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/ Instagram)

Ananya Panday shared a still from Student of the Year 2. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Sharing a photo, the Uri actor wrote, "Nothing can beat his Josh! More power to you Sir. Thank you for the wonderful time Rishi Sir and Neetu Ma'm." (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal shared his latest photo on Instagram. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan shared his 'Sun suits me selfie.' (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor is busy with the promotions of India's Most Wanted. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Disha Patani posted a selfie on Instagram. (Photo: Disha Patani/ Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as always in his latest photo. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

