Have you seen these photos of Hina Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Madhuri Dixit?

Sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday @madhuridixitnene , you’ve always been my favourite and I’ve learnt so much by watching you do your amazing thing. But most importantly I’ve learnt to be gracious and kind from you. Also thank you for chatting with me non stop and answering all my questions patiently.. ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)