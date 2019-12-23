1 / 8

Akshay Kumar promoted Good Newwz on The Kapil Sharma Show on which the host Kapil Sharma gifted Kareena Kapoor a pair of earrings made of onion. Akshay got those earrings for Twinkle Khanna who flaunted them on Instagram. On Sunday, she posted a photo of herself wearing those earrings. She captioned the image as, "From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:)" (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)