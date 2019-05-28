Entertainment Gallery Post Cannes, Hina Khan is enjoying the mountains of Switzerland Hina Khan, who is currently holidaying in Switzerland, took to her Instagram to share loads of photos and stories from the picturesque place. Post her successful red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival and her short stay at Milan, Hina Khan wasted no time and took off to a holiday in the lap of the Swiss mountains. Every click of Hina from her Switzerland escapade is a postcard of sorts. Scroll on to see how the TV queen is enjoying her time. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) In her Insta stories, Hina Khan shared a video where one can see her driving through picturesque Switzerland along with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan flaunted a flower which was gifted to her by Rocky. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan also took her fans through the interiors of Switzerland as her friends, whom she called "Mere do anmol ratan", gave her company. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) In a series of black and white images, Hina Khan showed off her fashionable side in Switzerland. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan enjoying the sun of Switzerland. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Here are some more vibrant clicks shared by Hina Khan. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)