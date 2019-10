The 12th Gold Awards were held in Mumbai on Friday. The award night witnessed coming together of who's who of the television industry including Hina Khan, Avika Gor, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Singh Grover and Arjun Bijlani among others. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been running for over ten years was awarded for achieving several milestones during its run time. Scroll to know what your favourite television stars won at the award ceremony.