- Amit Shah discusses ways to curb cases among ranks with paramilitary chiefs
- Maharashtra: 19,209 COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths
- Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for virus, says Trump
- Kerala to regulate entry of those from red zones
- Special train services from Karnataka resume, 4,800 migrants leave for home
- PSU begins kit procurement on ICMR’s behalf
- West Bengal: Highest 1-day jump with 130; 9 more die
- UP: New infection back to 3 digits, Fatehpur latest to report case
- 116 vs 66: Mismatch between Covid toll of Delhi govt, hospital data
Celebrity social media photos: Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others
- India prepared for the worst situation: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
- Amit Shah writes to Mamata: 'Injustice' to migrants as Bengal not allowing trains to state
- EntertainmentVijay Deverakonda turns 31: Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh wish the Arjun Reddy actor
- EntertainmentRana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and others send best wishes on Sai Pallavi's birthday
- TrendingThere's now an Oreo ice cream samosa and netizens can't take it
- TrendingWatch: Lakhs of baby Olive Ridley turtles make their way to the sea in Odisha after hatching
- SportsMPL player Salman Khan can’t move out of his tent
- Sports‘I am worried, I don’t have job, IPL contract': Harpreet Singh
- OpinionWith Covid crisis dealing sharp blow to financial sector, revival calls for new approach
- Why Odisha is seeing a spike in new cases
- Home is where the work is: Writers and their workspaces
- Technology‘India significant chunk of Zoom’s growth, efforts on to address concerns’