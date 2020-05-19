12 / 12

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of a chocolate cake with a grumpy Saif Ali Khan in the background. She wrote, "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in" (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)