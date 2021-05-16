7 / 10

Gauahar Khan wrote along with her photos, "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove 💞." (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)