Sharing this photo on Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Over the years I have understood that Immunity is everything. Many of us think great health and fitness is about diet and exercise, but it is way beyond. As an actor and a health enthusiast, the human body and the immune system is of prime importance to me, as I need my health to support me in every role of life that I need to play. Luke and I have been talking about health and immunity for a long time now, and I think this is the right time for him to share with all of you, simple lifestyle changes that we can all make from the comfort of our homes, that will go a long way in boosting our immunity. It is our hope that this simple yet powerful book will help you in more ways than one when it comes to building a strong immunity and a healthy and happy life. I wish @luke_coutinho and @theshilpashetty all the success in this endeavour. Hope you enjoy reading this free PDF book which will be available to download starting July 1st and I hope it will help you improve your health by leaps and bounds." (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)