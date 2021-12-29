MUST READ
- P Jain & P Jain: Tale of 2 perfume merchants raises some stink in UP
- Opinion | PB Mehta writes: Is there really no alternative to BJP & Modi?
- How Bharat Arun, Ravi Shastri turned Shami's career
- Why counselling for NEET-PG medical courses remains suspended
- Illegally detained, pressured to name five RSS members: Malegaon blast case witness
- PM Modi's security detail gets new Maybach: Here are its features
Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Janhvi Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss todayDecember 29, 2021 7:02:05 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaTejasvi Surya's U-turn came after rap from leadership, growing unease over his remarks
- CitiesLeft Cong, but never dumped ideology of Nehru, Gandhi: Sharad Pawar
- EntertainmentBest and worst Bollywood films of 2021: Sardar Udham, 83, Radhe on the list
- EntertainmentRanveer Singh tears up at 83 love, says it's a 'miracle' he became an actor: 'Mere kya hi chances the'
- TrendingJournalist makes history as first person with Māori face tattoo to present primetime news
- Trending'Thank you Dubai': Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa as he wins ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time'
- SportsIndia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test, Day 4: Live Score Updates
- Sports'Result of honest effort': Mohammed Shami after reaching 200 Test wickets
- OpinionIs there really no alternative to BJP & Modi?
- Worries remain, but India and the world are better prepared
- LifestyleYearender 2021: All the twirl-worthy, outside-the-box lehengas we loved this year
- TechnologyApple, Samsung, OnePlus and more: Top phones to watch out for in 2022