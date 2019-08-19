Hina Khan represents India at Independence Day 2019 celebration in New York

"Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there can not be a privilege better than that ! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind ! Hindostan Zindabad! Always , humeshaa.." Hina Khan wrote as a caption to one of the photos she shared on social media. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)