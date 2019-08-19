Toggle Menu Sections
Hina Khan represents India at Independence Day 2019 celebration in New York

Hina Khan represented India at the country's 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York, USA. The actor shared photos in which she can be seen holding the national flag.

Television star Hina Khan represented the country at the India Day Parade in New York, USA. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The 73rd Independence Day celebration took place on August 18 where Hina Khan was also felicitated. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan shared the photos from the event on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the proud moment to her fans. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

"Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there can not be a privilege better than that ! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind ! Hindostan Zindabad! Always , humeshaa.." Hina Khan wrote as a caption to one of the photos she shared on social media. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan had earlier told indianexpresss.com, "I know! Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet."(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor chose to wear a saree for the event. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan looked gorgeous. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

In a few videos, Hina Khan gave a shout out to her fans who cheered for her at the event. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor will soon be seen on the silver screen with her upcoming project Lines. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

