Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and others

Anupam Kher shared a photo from the sets of Sooryavanshi. The photo features himself, son Sikander Kher, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Kher captioned the photo, “Dearest Sikander Kher!! It was wonderful to see you working with two of my most favourite ‘self made’ people from our film industry. Both #RohitShetty and Akshay Kumar are prime example of great success through hard work and discipline. Sooryavanshi will not only be a life changing movie to be part of but also an eternal life lesson for you. Enjoy!” (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)