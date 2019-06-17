Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and others

From Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s cute photo to Hina Khan’s gym picture, celebrities took to social media handles to share their photos.

twinkle khanna with akhsay kumar

Sharing a photo of herself and Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around :) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz.” (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

parineeti chopra saina nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra has started working on Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The actor shared a photo of herself learning badminton. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

anupam kher with akshay kumar and rohit shetty

Anupam Kher shared a photo from the sets of Sooryavanshi. The photo features himself, son Sikander Kher, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Kher captioned the photo, “Dearest Sikander Kher!! It was wonderful to see you working with two of my most favourite ‘self made’ people from our film industry. Both #RohitShetty and Akshay Kumar are prime example of great success through hard work and discipline. Sooryavanshi will not only be a life changing movie to be part of but also an eternal life lesson for you. Enjoy!” (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

divyanka tripathi with yeh hai mohabbatein cast

Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and captioned it as, “Why do distances make you love more? Isn’t that #Mohabbatein? (PS: missing a few in the frame) (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

mouni roy date

Mouni Roy went on a coffee date with a friend. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

hina khan gym photos

Hina Khan shared a photo after her gym session. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

nick jonas concert boston

Nick Jonas shared a photo from a concert in Boston. The Jonas Brothers will soon go on their Happiness Begins tour. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

taimur photo

A Kareena Kapoor fan page on Instagram shared a photo of Taimur Ali Khan in Team India’s jersey. (Photo: @therealkareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

bharti singh

Krushna Abhishek visited the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra. He surprised laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa.

