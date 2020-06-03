5 / 8

Milind Soman ran for the first time in 75 days. He shared a photo of himself and wife Ankita Konwar, and wrote, "First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow. its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around!" (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)