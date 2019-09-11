Toggle Menu Sections
Many moods of Hina Khan

Hina Khan is quite expressive and doesn't hesitate to share her feelings with fans. Scroll to see the many moods of Hina Khan.

Hina recently shared selfies on Instagram. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The caption of the photos read, "Moods." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

In no time, the photos evoked many reaction from fans, like always. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Hina is best known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

She was recently seen portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina is one of Indian television industry's highest-paid actors. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Hina Khan will be seen next in Lines. The first look of the film was unveiled at Cannes 2019. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

