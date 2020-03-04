5 / 8

Samantha Akkineni shared a common display picture for Tamannaah Bhatia fans to celebrate 15 years of the actor in the industry. On Twitter, she wrote, "15 glorious years ... one of the most beautiful faces ️..I know @tamannaahspeaks to be amongst the most hardworking and genuine .. she’s a firecracker on screen and you just can’t take your eyes off of her ... congratulations darling" (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)