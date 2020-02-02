6 / 8

Deepika Padukone expressed how proud she is of her father Prakash Padukone. She shared a throwback photo with a caption that read, "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you!Thank You for being you!❤" (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)