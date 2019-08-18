Toggle Menu Sections
Hina Khan is having a blast in New Yorkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/hina-khan-is-having-a-blast-in-new-york-5914275/

Hina Khan is in New York with partner Rocky Jaiswal. The actor is actively updating her Instagram, giving vacation goals to her fans.

Hina Khan, who was in New York to be a part of 73rd Independence Day celebration, is making the most of her time in the city. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor is on the trip with her 'travel buddy' Rocky Jaiswal. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan is on a shopping spree. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

She shared a photo with a caption that read, "No no no m not sharing ✋And ya Shopping isn’t easy🙄 It’s an art.. Respect an artist" (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

She captioned another image as, "She’s a mess of gorgeous chaos, and you can see it in her eyes " (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor will be seen in Hussain Khan directorial Lines. Hina is also shooting for Wish List. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

