8 / 13

"It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent filmmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now," wrote Hina as she shared photos from the poster launch. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)