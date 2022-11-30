Hina Khan, beau Rocky Jaiswal’s Turkey holiday is picture-perfect
November 30, 2022 4:13:38 pm
Hina Khan is often seen sharing photos and updates from her travel diary. The actor, along with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, is now on a vacation to Istanbul, Turkey. Scroll to see her pictures. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina Khan looked stunning in the red top. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina posing at a stunning location in Istanbul. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Sharing the details about the place, Hina wrote, "Wodden ottoman mansions and seafood restaurant.." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
"Arnavutkoy has my heart ❤️," added Hina. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina shared earlier, "The heritage of rich history and a proud traditional people intricately linked with their culture is what I see in my visit to Istanbul, Turkey. These are not just monuments but symbols of excellence." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina wrote with the photos, "Had an all around fulfilling time at this restaurant 360 degree Istanbul, just like the name suggests.." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Sharing this first set of photos, Hina wrote, "Travel therapy…Chalo Turkey." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)