Neetu Kapoor is back on a film set after many years. The actor, who is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared a picture on her Instagram profile and wrote, "To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me." (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)