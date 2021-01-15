6 / 11

Sharing a photo of herself and husband Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our #EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge. #15thJanuary #DivekEngagementAnniversary." (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/ Instagram)