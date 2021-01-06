Must Read
- Delhi: Year after violence, parallel marches by JNUSU and ABVP
- 5 Pankaj Tripathi characters that deserve their own spin-offs
- Delhi temple demolition: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest, cops step in
- Corn to onions — Burari ground, once feared as a ‘jail’, now a field for farmers
- Nirav’s sister, her husband opt for pardon, to testify against him
- Kohli invested in gaming platform firm which is Team India’s kit sponsor
- How over-reliance on tech worsens financial exclusion in rural India
- From CSIR labs, fresh evidence and advice on airborne Covid spread
- Ready for vaccination within 10 days of approval: Ministry
- Economic Impact: ‘India lost $2.8 bn in 2020 to Internet shutdowns; over double of 20 others’
- Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu on Jan 14 as BJP plans grand Pongal
15 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJanuary 6, 2021 4:31:21 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesFour workers dead, six critical due to toxic gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant
- SC to hear pleas against anti-conversion laws in Uttarakhand, UP
- EntertainmentMadam Chief Minister trailer: Richa Chadha proclaims 'Kunwari hoon, tej katari hoon, tumhaari hoon'
- EntertainmentThe White Tiger review round-up: Critics call it the 'anti-Slumdog Millionaire'
- TrendingIvanka Trump tags singer Meat Loaf in photo instead of father, netizens respond with jokes
- TrendingVideo of Bhutan cop politely requesting Indian revellers at border to vacate goes viral
- SportsINDvAUS 3rd Test Playing XI: Rohit replaces Mayank, Navdeep to debut
- SportsTim Paine on Brisbane Test: 'Bit of uncertainty... India hold power'
- OpinionIndia needs low-input, high-output agriculture. This cannot be achieved without science
- What impact does NZ's series win against Pakistan have on WTC table?
- TechnologySamsung 'First Look 2021' event: How and when to watch