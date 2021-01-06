5 / 15

Ishaan Khatter posted this photo and wrote, "'Empty your mind, be formless, shapeless — like water. Now you put water in a cup, it becomes the cup; You put water into a bottle it becomes the bottle; You put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow.. or it can crash. Be water, my friend.' 🐉." (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)